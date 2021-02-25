His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited the International Defense Exhibition and Conference “IDEX 2021”, which concluded its activities today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center “ADNEC”.

During the tour, at the end of the 15th session of the exhibition, His Highness inspected a number of national, Arab and international pavilions .. and listened to an explanation from their officials and delegates’ representatives on the most important exhibits, technologies and the latest ones that they participate in in the exhibition related to defense, security, protection systems, communications and many sectors. Other.

His Highness exchanged conversations with them about the importance of participation in international exhibitions and their returns, such as IDEX, which is one of the most important platforms for exchanging ideas, experiences and knowledge in the world, and to benefit from them in implementing and developing future projects, in addition to providing opportunities to display the latest developments in the advanced defense and security industries from Sustainable systems and solutions that contribute to developing the future of the sector and enhancing its role in achieving peace, security and stability in the world.

For their part, heads of delegations and company officials praised the success achieved by the “IDEX 2021” exhibition despite its organization during exceptional circumstances the world is witnessing … which confirms the competence of the UAE and its high capabilities in managing global events in all circumstances … referring to the level of precautionary health and safety measures taken by the authorities Concerned in the UAE to ensure the safety of the participants and visitors of the exhibition.

At the end of the tour, His Highness extended his thanks and appreciation to the Supreme Organizing Committee of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference “ IDEX 2021 ” and all the success partners and volunteers at the conclusion of the 15th session of the exhibition, which attracted the participation of the most important companies, global industry leaders, and experts specializing in the defense and military fields and technologies. And the advanced systems related to it.

His Highness expressed his happiness with the efforts made in organizing the exhibition and the national competencies that worked on its management, the qualitative partnerships and the volume of agreements he witnessed, the establishment of strategic partnerships, in addition to the launch of new defense pieces and mechanisms for Emirati national industries and their strong presence, in addition to the level of health precautionary measures taken to ensure the safety of the participants.

His Highness said that the attendance at the exhibition and the qualitative participations … express the increasing international confidence in the UAE and its capabilities in managing events and events that provide a forum for international dialogue on issues of defense, security and peace and to put forward solutions on the best ways to face the common challenges that the world is witnessing and that threaten its security, peace and stability. In addition to exchanging visions and ideas, learning about developments in technologies and the latest products produced by human minds in the world of various industries, His Highness affirmed that the provision of infrastructure with international standards, high quality and a solid environment of security, safety, stability and regulations is the most important factor in the success of any event and this is what distinguishes the UAE.





