The Mohammed bin Zayed University for Humanities sponsored the “BRICS Holy Quran Competition” held in the Russian capital, Moscow, from July 24 to 26. The competition was organized in cooperation with the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation and the Council of Muftis of Russia.

The University President, Dr. Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, stressed the importance of the competition in serving the Holy Quran, its meanings and great values ​​that shaped human humanity in its most sublime forms and deepest meanings.

He said that the UAE’s participation in the Quranic competition is an expression of its continued pursuit of its authentic approach, which was established by the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, and which His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, is pursuing in caring for the Book of God, within the framework of the state’s keenness to attain the honour of serving it, caring for it and honouring its people.

Al Dhaheri added that the UAE has a major role in promoting initiatives aimed at caring for the Holy Quran, memorizing it, and spreading its teachings and meanings, through centers that include male and female students from all over the world, and through translating the meanings of the Holy Quran and celebrating it and its people.

The university delegation participating in the competition visited the Center for the Blind in Russia, to learn about the assistive technologies and educational programs used in the center. They met its officials and employees, and learned about their efforts in providing support and services to members.

The delegation listened to the stories of the beneficiaries of the center’s services and their inspiring experiences, and presented them with 300 copies of the Braille Qur’an, in addition to supporting the library of the center for the blind with Braille books.

In conjunction with the BRICS Holy Quran Competition, the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Humanities distributed 3,000 copies of the Mohammed bin Zayed Holy Quran to Russian Muslims and participants in the competition.