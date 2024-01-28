On the sixth and seventh of next February, the Center for Philosophical Studies at Mohammed bin Zayed University for the Human Sciences is organizing the Second International Conference on Philosophy entitled “Philosophy and the Bet on Theoretical and Social Progress,” with the participation of an elite group of thinkers and academics interested in issues of philosophy from inside and outside the country.

62 researchers from 35 universities and organizations from 16 countries will participate in the conference, and 56 research papers will be presented during its proceedings in 8 sessions over two days, covering the main topics of the discussions.

His Excellency Dr. Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, Director of Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, said that the conference confirms the university’s keenness to strengthen its cultural mission in society, and to contribute to the service and development of philosophy, ethics, and knowledge, in addition to its scientific and research mission, pointing to the importance of the role of philosophical studies in educational institutions, Which qualifies it to contribute to the development, development and renewal movement.

Al Dhaheri pointed out that human societies today are in dire need of investing moral values ​​and knowledge in building human beings, developing nations, and developing what benefits and benefits humanity in various knowledge and sciences. Therefore, it has become necessary to propose ideas and formulate perceptions to rebuild philosophical studies in accordance with what achieves these noble goals. .

He explained that the study of philosophy is one of the important scientific courses adopted by Mohammed bin Zayed University for the Humanities within its academic programmes, noting that the university has resorted to focusing on philosophy because of its fundamental role in enriching the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence and knowledge.

Mohammed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences has established the Center for Philosophical Studies, which is considered the first of its kind in the country in the field of philosophical research. The Center seeks to achieve the goals and vision of Abu Dhabi 2030 and the UAE government in building intellectual and philosophical capabilities, and consolidating the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence that the UAE adopts. approach and practice in all areas of life, and the center enhances the university’s vision of developing the humanities.