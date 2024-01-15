Mohammed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences discussed strengthening strategic relations in the scientific, cultural, educational and research fields with Chechnya, in addition to discussing academic cooperation in the field of religious education and the Arabic language, educational infrastructure requirements on the Chechen scene and vocational training needs, in addition to exchanging scholarships and activating programs. Summer vacations and virtual classrooms.

This came during the visit of a delegation from Mohammed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, headed by His Excellency Dr. Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, Director of the University, to Chechnya.

The delegation met with His Excellency Akhmed Dudayev, Assistant to the President of Chechnya and Minister of National Policy, Foreign Relations, Press and Information. During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of common scientific, academic and media issues, and ways to enhance areas of coordination and cooperation to benefit from the university’s experience in the field of human sciences, especially related to studies of peace, development, stability, tolerance and coexistence, and to support the bonds of cultural and humanitarian communication between the peoples of the world.

His Excellency learned about the university’s initiatives and efforts in this regard, which include accredited academic programs in the bachelor’s degree, which is considered the first of its kind in tolerance, in addition to graduate programs in tolerance and interfaith studies, and supporting activities such as student visits to global religious and historical monuments, and students’ participation in seminars. The International Student Scholarship on Tolerance, Interfaith Dialogue, and Text Analysis, and how these seminars provided students with a space for interfaith dialogue as platforms for open discussions where students from different universities could exchange ideas and promote mutual understanding.

In addition, the delegation of the Mohammed bin Zayed University of Humanities met with His Eminence Sheikh Salah Majiyev, Advisor to the Chechen President and the Grand Mufti, His Excellency Musa Dadaev, Minister of Culture and Sports, His Excellency Dayev Khoz, Minister of Education, in addition to education officials and presidents of Chechen universities, and discussed with them ways of academic cooperation in publishing… Knowledge through the exchange of scholarships, in addition to cooperation in the field of holding religious dialogue conferences between representatives of religions, and involving students in such conferences to exchange ideas and enhance understanding, in addition to exchanging student visits between the Mohammed bin Zayed University for the Humanities and Chechen universities.

Dr. Khalifa Al Dhaheri said that the visit of the delegation from Mohammed Bin Zayed University for the Humanities to Chechnya came within the university’s vision and strategy to strengthen academic and cultural relations with other societies, human communication with them, and support common issues and ideas in light of the concepts of diversity, pluralism, centrism, moderation, acceptance of others, respect for identity, and tolerance. Peace, and openness to the different cultures and peoples of the world, pointing out that the Mohammed bin Zayed University for the Humanities has close relations with academic institutions in the regional and international surroundings, and always seeks to develop its cooperation with these institutions to achieve its vision of serving the humanities in general.