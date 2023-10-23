Mohammed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence hosted an event on “Metaverse” technology with the participation of about 300 students from schools in the country, with the aim of introducing them to generative technology and informing them of its potential in the field of creativity, as part of the university’s efforts to make artificial intelligence accessible to the next generation of young people.

The event was titled “Does Artificial Intelligence Give Us Superpowers?”, where the students witnessed an interactive story explaining how the “GIS” model works, which is the large linguistic model for the Arabic language that was launched last month by the Founding Institute for Artificial Intelligence of the “G42” group, in cooperation with the company Cerebras Systems, based in the United States, and Mohammed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence.

During the event, a survey was conducted among participating students between the ages of 12 and 15, and the majority of participants (77%) stated that their generation needs artificial intelligence skills to secure future job opportunities after completing their studies.

Sultan Al-Hajji, Vice President for Public Affairs and Alumni Relations, who opened the event, said: “We hope that these students will join the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence in the future, as the UAE is one of the only countries in the world that has integrated the artificial intelligence strategy into the core of its national vision. “Enhancing competencies and knowledge in the field of artificial intelligence among young people is an essential element for achieving the country’s economic and social goals.”

During the event, Dr. Hao Li, Associate Professor in the Department of Computer Vision and Director of the Metaverse Lab at MBZUAI, briefly reviewed the history of AI and described how this technology benefits both consumers and industries.

He also reviewed the various means through which artificial intelligence contributes to improving human lives, such as automating some tasks to enable humans to unleash their creativity in more complex creative works. In addition, he presented to me a highly advanced program based on artificial intelligence that can generate immersive three-dimensional avatars that contribute to enhancing learning opportunities, and highlighted the research being conducted by scientists at the Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence with the aim of creating future applications based on intelligence. Artificial technology relates to the field of telepresence and language adoption, which will help develop the education sector.

For his part, Marco Tempest, an innovation technology specialist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and a graduate of the Directors’ Fellows Program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Media Lab, discussed some of his work in the field of transformative technologies, including the metaverse, robotics, and intelligence. Artificial technology to provide unique experiences.

In line with the mission of Mohammed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, which is to support talent and promote the AI-based economy within the country, 68% of participating students indicated that the session made them think about working in the field of artificial intelligence.