Mohammed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences and the Abu Dhabi Center for Shelter and Humanitarian Care (Ewaa) signed a memorandum of understanding to benefit from the educational expertise available at the university in organizing and presenting lectures and training workshops to combat violence, in addition to cooperating in establishing cultural and scientific activities and community service projects.

The memorandum of understanding was signed, in the presence of the Head of the Department of Community Development, Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, the Chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees, Dr. Mohammed Rashid Al Hameli, the Director of the Mohammed bin Zayed University for the Humanities, Dr. Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, and the Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Shelter and Humanitarian Care – Ewaa, affiliated with the Department. Community Development, Sarah Ibrahim Shuhail.

Cooperation includes completing studies, research and articles in common fields, publishing them in their respective publications, enabling employees of each party to participate in their practical training, and providing vocational training and summer work opportunities for university students, according to the fields available to the center.

Dr. Khalifa Al Dhaheri stressed that the memorandum of understanding enhances the approach of Mohammed bin Zayed University for the Humanities in weaving meaningful and constructive partnerships in the societal and development fields with bodies and institutions, and all sectors of local society.

Al Dhaheri expressed Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Human Sciences’ appreciation for the role played by the Abu Dhabi Center for Shelter and Humanitarian Care in providing the best services and care in the field of combating violence and abuse.

Sarah Shuhail stressed the importance of involving stakeholders concerned with spreading the virtues of tolerance, love, and human rights in the center’s work, which aims to build a cohesive society that embraces its members, and change society’s perception of violence and abuse. She said that Mohammed bin Zayed University for the Humanities is a pioneering educational institution in the humanities and social sciences, and is an essential platform. To train and educate individuals and students.