Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Human Sciences has shared with the public a set of high-end human meanings included in its logo and visual identity, which seeks to enhance the university’s presence locally, regionally and internationally through a slogan whose components are inspired by common human values ​​between the divine religions, stressing the university’s mission that aims to produce distinguished knowledge that achieves citizenship Intellectual leadership and specialized competence believing in tolerance and coexistence, in order to present a humanitarian message inspired by the vision and mission of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The university’s director, Dr. Khaled Salem Al-Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, affirmed that the new media identity of the university is consistent with the vision of the United Arab Emirates in spreading the values ​​of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, serving the human community and building bridges of civilized dialogue. Dr drew. Al Dhaheri pointed out that “the university’s basic values ​​are preserving Zayed’s legacy by focusing on consolidating a culture of coexistence, human brotherhood and civilized communication and achieving distinction and creativity,” affirming that the university has developed an integrated plan to inform the public about its media identity and its role in consolidating the state’s position as a beacon of tolerance and an intellectual incubator World Cultures.