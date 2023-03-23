During the holy month of Ramadan, Mohammed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences presents the second edition of the TV program “Quran Shown” on Emirates Channel.
Through 30 episodes, the program sheds light on the faith values contained in the Book of God, by discussing selected verses from the Qur’an and dealing with the Qur’anic text, the importance of understanding its verbal connotations, understanding its requirements, the reasons for revelation and how to deal with them in our present era.
The program reviews the rhetorical and metaphorical images in the Qur’anic verses, and how to think and meditate on their contents and the facts, instructions and exhortations they carry. In it are the signs of the creation of the sky in particular, the miraculous nature, and the evidence for God Almighty’s monotheism in creation, management, formation, and creation.
The TV program hosts a group of specialists in Islamic studies, and presents its episodes and moderates its dialogues by one of the university’s cadres and its capable students. Al-A’raf, Al-Anfal, Al-Tawbah, and Surat Yunus.
The university is organizing a Ramadan competition open to all about the episodes of the program “Quran Shown” through its accounts on social networking sites, and daily prizes will be allocated to the winners of the competition.
Dr. Khalifa Al Dhaheri, Director of the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, said that the TV program comes within the framework of the enlightening role that the university plays in society, and in order to enhance its initiatives in consolidating the faith values contained in the book of God shown, indicating that the program deals through its episodes throughout the holy month. The values and attributes that a Muslim must possess and adopt in his life, especially as they embody the values of human brotherhood and call for mercy, affection, love and peaceful coexistence.
He stressed that the program achieved great success during its first season last Ramadan, so the university was keen to continue it and increase its episodes to cover all days of Ramadan.
He explained that the presentation of the program’s episodes will be successively attended by a number of university professors specialized in Islamic studies, who will present their ideas and knowledge to the holy viewer during the holy month, through religious studies and research dealing with the axes of these episodes, whose topics have been carefully chosen to spread their benefits to all.
#Mohammed #bin #Zayed #University #Human #Sciences #presents #program #Quran #Clear #Ramadan
Leave a Reply