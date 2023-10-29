Mohammed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences discussed strengthening strategic relations in the scientific and cultural fields with Cairo University, and activating the joint cooperation protocol between the two sides in this regard, which includes the exchange of visits between faculty members and researchers and the establishment of academic, cultural and social activities and events, in addition to benefiting from learning resources. And expertise in the field of digitization of education, in addition to deepening scientific and research cooperation between the two universities. This came during the visit made recently by a delegation from the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, headed by Dr. Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, University President, to Cairo University. He was received by Dr. Mohammed Othman Elkhosht, President of the University. During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of common scientific and academic issues. Including the vision presented by Dr. Khalifa Al Dhaheri about holding a joint conference for graduate students that deals with interdisciplinary studies in the humanities and social sciences, and the exchange of experiences between students of the two universities. Dr. Khalifa Al-Zahri said that cooperation with Cairo University in the field of human, social and philosophical sciences, and support for common issues and ideas comes in light of the concepts of diversity and pluralism, centrism and moderation, acceptance of others, respect for identity, tolerance and peace, and openness to the different cultures and peoples of the world, indicating that Mohammed bin Zayed University for the Humanities has close relationships with academic institutions in the regional and international environment, and always seeks to develop its cooperation with these institutions to achieve its vision of serving the humanities in general. For his part, Dr. Mohamed Othman Elkhosht reviewed, during the meeting, Cairo University’s project to develop the human and social sciences and achieve comprehensive societal development, as one of the initiatives to find scientific solutions to societal and global problems, and to bridge the knowledge gap, which includes encouraging innovative research in all scientific, applied, and humanities disciplines. Dr. Al-Khasht welcomed cooperation in common fields. He also expressed his appreciation for the Mohammed bin Zayed University of Humanities and the rapid progress it is witnessing in education and scientific research.