Mohammed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences works to support the process of development, development and scientific research to be a prestigious academic center in the world in the field of humanities, social and philosophical sciences.

The university seeks to offer distinguished academic programs in the Arabic language and literature and in Islamic studies in its branches with the aim of presenting Islam and Arab culture in a civilized and humane manner based on spreading the virtues of tolerance, love and respect for human rights and upholding the values ​​of moderation, moderation and openness to the different cultures and peoples of the world.

And the university recently issued an integrated standard scientific guide for documenting research in the humanities in Arabic, the first of its kind in the country, specialized in the humanities.

Dr. Khaled Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Director of the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, said in a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Human Sciences worked to establish the public infrastructure for academic affairs, and through this it built curricula, attracted the best professors and looked into the best academic practices. These practices worked to develop the first indicative documentation guide in the country related to referral, scientific research and guidance, and this is the system currently used in all universities of the world, including Chicago Style.

He added, “Today, the university can work according to the academic approach and according to the best international standards and help researchers, professors and students to reach the best levels required according to the approved international standards.”

He pointed out that what distinguishes this guide is that it is the first of its kind in the country, and there is no academic guide similar to it approved in any university in the field of humanities. It is also accredited by the university and by specialists from around the world to assist in the completion of academic research.

He pointed out that the university’s guide can be a tributary to all academic research, either in the ministry or in different universities in the country or even in the Arab and Islamic world, and it is specialized in Arabic language and Islamic studies, unlike current guides such as Chicago Style and others whose premise is the English language. To other languages, it is outside its natural scope. As for this guide, its natural scope is the Arabic language.

He noted that this guide took a year and a half to prepare…a year in preparing this guide and working on it by specialists outside the university and inside the university and half a year for external arbitration in order to consider it to know the extent to which it reached the required international academic level.

He added that the beneficiaries of this guide are researchers in human sciences in general, and then all state universities except for universities in which applied sciences and even those in which applied sciences can benefit from it in curricula related to human sciences in general, for example, geography, economics, psychology and other subjects Which intersects with the applied sciences in one case or another, we are now talking about all research centers, we are talking about universities, and we are talking about educational institutions in general and can be benefited from inside and outside the country, as this guide is concerned with the Arabic language and Islamic studies and it is directed to be useful for all, and it It is available to everyone on our website and can be downloaded and used by all researchers and academics all over the world.

The university seeks to enable graduates to possess the ability to take initiative, creativity and critical thinking, to spread a positive spirit and belonging to the nation, and to consolidate values ​​that strengthen social bonds and establish psychological, intellectual and material balance, so that the UAE society will be a scientific beacon and an influential global model in global orientation and achieve a model of openness to the world with a creative mindset, human values ​​and actual coexistence. and constructive cooperation for the good of mankind.

The Mohammed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences is a consolidation of the wise leadership’s belief in the importance of creating harmony between societies, respecting cultures, and working with others to build common values ​​that make the world more just, peaceful and inclusive.

The university has based its educational system on three main axes, which are the “student experience” axis. The university is characterized by an educational system based on discussion, debate and research on issues from different points of view, so that the student becomes a global citizen who bases his decisions on wise principles and the “academic programs” axis. Mohamed bin Zayed University of Science provides Humanity is programs that touch on daily life, monitor common challenges experienced by the world, and promote a sense of belonging and respect for common rights and responsibility.