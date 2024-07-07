The Mohammed bin Zayed University for Humanities, at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, signed a memorandum of understanding with Al Qasimia University in Sharjah, to enhance academic and research cooperation and exchange expertise and experiences in the field of work of both parties.

The memorandum was signed on behalf of the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Humanities by the University’s Director, Dr. Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, and on behalf of Al Qasimia University by its Director, Dr. Awad Al Khalaf.

The Memorandum of Understanding stipulates the exchange of expertise and experiences in the field of work of the two parties, the completion of studies and research and their publication in the magazines and publications of each of them, in addition to benefiting from the available learning resources and databases, and working to create a unified index of scientific and academic sources and references that allows the two parties to easily access and benefit from them, and the exchange of publications, books, periodicals, publications and research in various languages, and cooperation in the field of logistical services, human and technical resources, including halls, libraries, technical centers and facilities for implementing activities and events.

It also stipulated the establishment of cultural and scientific activities and joint community service projects, and the launch of awareness and media initiatives related to them, in a way that leads to strengthening the national identity and the sense of belonging and pride in the homeland, and enabling their employees to participate in practical training at the other party, and providing vocational training opportunities and summer work for students of the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Humanities, in addition to any other areas of cooperation agreed upon by the two parties.

Dr. Khalifa Al Dhaheri stressed that signing the Memorandum of Understanding with Al Qasimia University embodies the interest of Mohammed bin Zayed University for Humanities in scientific partnerships, as it is the best way to exchange expertise and information with local academic institutions, and to benefit from joint experiences in upgrading and developing educational and knowledge programs.

He pointed out that this step comes within the university’s strategy to open up to scientific institutions within the country, enhance scientific and academic exchange, strengthen knowledge ties with them, and establish scientific partnerships that serve its progress in this regard, in the belief in the integration and synergy of roles in order to serve the nation in various fields.

He pointed out that the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Humanities will work hard to achieve the practical and academic objectives of the memorandum of understanding, stressing that it is considered a real beginning for future strategic cooperation with Al Qasimia University, and embodies the keenness of both sides to strengthen their cultural and cognitive ties, and work to promote and develop university studies in the field of humanities and Islamic sciences.

For his part, Dr. Awad Al Khalaf stressed the importance of signing the memorandum of understanding with the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Humanities, noting that the memorandum will contribute to the exchange of expertise and knowledge between the two universities, pointing to the importance of integration between educational institutions to achieve sustainable development goals.

Al Khalaf said that Al Qasimia University is keen to enhance academic cooperation with leading educational institutions, including the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Humanities, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, Founder of Al Qasimia University, for cooperation and exchange of scientific and intellectual expertise between UAE universities, and serves the message and objectives of the two universities in spreading the teachings of Islam based on the approach of moderation, tolerance, and openness to the different cultures and peoples of the world.