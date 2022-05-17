Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, has mercy on the deceased of the great nation, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him. His Highness indicated that the trust is heavy.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on Twitter: “May God have mercy on my brother Khalifa. The trust is heavy. We ask God for success, help and payment.”



