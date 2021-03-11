Tweeters interacted on “Twitter” with the hashtags # Birth of Asad_Emirates and #Mohammed_Ben_Zayed, on the occasion of the birthday of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, which falls on March 11 of each year.

Thousands of tweets were topped by the hashtag, which was launched as an expression of pride and pride in the birth of His Highness the “Twitter” platform. One of the tweets said: “It happens that the nation is born, in the form of a human being, on the day pride is born in the form of a human being.”

And a second tweet stated: “Your years of glory for glory and glory for glory and glory for glory .. long as our pride among the peoples .. the birth of the Knight of humanity # Muhammad_Ben_Zayed.”

Tweeters wished for His Highness a long life, citing his glories and his stances that contributed to the elevation of the Emirates, where he said in one of the tweets: “Oh, our Prophet, we sing the anthem, every year and you are in goodness and peace.

O our pride, may your life be long.

Another said: “Every year and its pastor of feasts, every year and its end is good and happy, God preserves and blesses its life. Your years lasted from glory to glory and from glory to the glory of my master.”

While other tweeters posted verses of poetry praising His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, who was known for his love for poetry, especially Nabati poetry.

And for glory, an independent state

Our companion in peace heralds its neglect

And our opponent, the war heralds his sacrifice. “

Another tweeted: “The pulse of the nation is the heart of the nation

You are a soul and a body

Bu Khaled and your love are superfluous

In our hearts there are no limits

The tweeters linked the date of March 11 to luck and joy because it is the day of His Highness’s birth: “March 11 is the day of fortune for the United Arab Emirates, the day of the birth of the nation’s pulse, and the protector of the house is Bou Khaled. May my Lord pay off his footsteps and allow his paths.” Every year, your laughter makes a nation happy.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

