His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, renewed the pledge to walk on the road of Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, which is the path of love, sacrifice and human giving.

His Highness said in a tweet on “Twitter”: “On Zayed’s Day for Humanitarian Work, we remember the owner of the white hands that extended for good to people all over the world, without distinction due to religion or race .. On these blessed days we pray to God for mercy … and we renew A pledge to follow his path … the path of love, sacrifice and human giving. “





