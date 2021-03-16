His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, affirmed that the year of the fiftieth year we begin a new phase, in which our aspirations embrace the sky.

His Highness said through his official account on “Twitter”: “On the occasion of the year of fifty … in which we complete a phase full of exceptional achievements, and start a new phase, in which our ambitions embrace the sky. We extend our hand with goodness, cooperation and peace to all countries and peoples of the world. “