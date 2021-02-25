Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited the International Defense Exhibition and Conference “IDEX 2021”, which concluded its activities yesterday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC).

During the tour at the conclusion of the exhibition’s 15th session, His Highness visited a number of national, Arab and international pavilions. He listened to an explanation from its officials and representatives of delegations on the most important and latest exhibits and technologies that they participate in in the exhibition, related to the fields of defense, security, protection systems, communications, and many other sectors.

Mohammed bin Zayed listens to an explanation about the exhibits in one of the national pavilions

His Highness exchanged conversations with them about the importance of participation in international exhibitions and their returns, such as IDEX, which is one of the most important platforms for exchanging ideas, experiences and knowledge in the world, and to benefit from them in the implementation and development of future projects, in addition to providing opportunities for presenting the latest developments in the advanced defense and security industries of Sustainable systems and solutions that contribute to developing the future of the sector, and enhancing its role in achieving peace, security and stability in the world.