His Highness said on his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: “I met President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg.. We discussed tracks of cooperation between the UAE and Russia, international and regional issues of common interest, and the importance of political solutions to the Ukrainian crisis.. The UAE’s approach is building bridges of cooperation and dialogue. With everyone to serve peace and prosperity in the world.