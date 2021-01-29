Mohammed bin Zayed: The UAE will continue to provide support to fight neglected tropical diseases

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said today, Friday, that the UAE will continue to provide support to fight neglected tropical diseases around the world.

“On the International Day of Neglected Tropical Diseases, we remember those who are affected by them around the world, facing its danger, and in need of support and assistance,” he said on his Twitter account.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan added, “The UAE will continue to work with its partners in providing this support .. Development and peace cannot be achieved in the world without actively addressing the disease, especially in poor societies.”