Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, made a phone call to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar.

During the call, His Highness and His Highness the Emir of Qatar discussed fraternal relations and ways to enhance joint cooperation and expand its horizons in various fields that serve the mutual interests of the two countries and achieve the aspirations of their two brotherly peoples for development and prosperity.

His Highness also exchanged views with his brother, the Emir of the State of Qatar, on a number of regional and international issues and topics of common concern.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan assured his brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, of the UAE’s support for sister Qatar in hosting the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group for the year 2026, and accordingly the UAE will withdraw its file to request hosting the meetings, wishing the brothers In Qatar, good luck and all success in hosting this global gathering.

For his part, His Highness the Emir of the State of Qatar expressed his thanks to his brother, His Highness the President of the State, and his sincere appreciation for the brotherly position of the UAE towards the State of Qatar, and its support for its candidacy to host the meetings of the International Monetary Fund.

■ Mohammed bin Zayed and Tamim bin Hamad discussed expanding the horizons of cooperation in various fields that serve the mutual interests of the two countries and achieve the aspirations of their two brotherly peoples for development and prosperity.

■ Mohammed bin Zayed wished the brothers in Qatar success in hosting the global gathering.



■ Tamim bin Hamad expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s brotherly position towards Qatar, and its support for its candidacy to host the meetings of the International Monetary Fund.