Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, discussed, during a phone call, with Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in the sisterly Republic of Sudan, fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them in various fields, in addition to A number of regional and international issues are of common concern.

The two sides discussed the developments of the “Covid-19” pandemic in the two countries and the world, and the efforts made to control it and contain its effects. They also exchanged views on developments in the situation and the developments of regional and international issues and the efforts made in this regard, stressing the consensus of visions on the importance of containing tensions, stopping escalation in the African continent, and strengthening means of peace and stability there.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s support for dialogue and political solutions to various issues in the region, in the interest of peace and development for its peoples and the peoples of the world.

For his part, the President of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council appreciated the positions of His Highness in support of consolidating peace, stability, coexistence and development in the region, expressing his thanks and appreciation for the continuous support provided by the UAE to Sudan at all levels, especially during the Corona pandemic.