His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, participated today in the “Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit” in India, along with a number of leaders and officials from various countries of the world.

His Highness added: “The UAE supports building bridges of cooperation that contribute to achieving development and prosperity for all peoples, and believes that this cooperation opens the doors of peace and stability on the regional and international arenas.”