Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” received the credentials of new ambassadors from a number of sisterly and friendly countries appointed by the state… in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Court..

His Excellency Moataz Abdullah Al Fahim, the UAE Ambassador to Myanmar, was also sworn in before His Highness.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the ambassadors – during the ceremony that took place at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi – wishing them success in their duties and working to advance relations between the United Arab Emirates and their countries in all fields. His Highness stressed that they will find support from various parties. concerned in the state to facilitate their work.

His Highness stressed that the UAE is keen to consolidate the basis of its relations with various countries of the world, which are based on solid foundations of mutual respect, cooperation and common interests, in addition to working for development and prosperity for the benefit of all..

His Highness the President of the State received the credentials of His Excellency Frederik Florin, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden, Sidney Leon Romero, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Brazil, Sultan bin Abdullah Al-Anqari, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jervis Mamo, Ambassador of the Republic of Seychelles, and Tula Johanna Eriola, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland. Renso Antonio Herrera Franco, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic, Ahmed Tazi, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco, Suleiman Konane, Ambassador of Burkina Faso, Redouane Jadot, Ambassador of Australia, and Sekou Cherifki Camara, Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea..

For their part, the ambassadors conveyed to His Highness the President the greetings of the leaders of their countries and their sincere wishes for the UAE and its people for further progress and prosperity. They expressed their happiness with their presence in the UAE and their keenness to strengthen their countries’ relations with it at all levels..

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Mohammed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, His Excellency Khalid Belhoul Al Falasi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and a number of officials..