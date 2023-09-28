His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, said through his account on the “X” platform: “Today, I discussed with President Razali Othmani in Abu Dhabi various aspects of cooperation between the Emirates and the United Republic of the Comoros, and ways to support and enhance them for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples.” . The UAE is keen to build sustainable development partnerships with various brotherly and friendly countries to create a better future for our people.”