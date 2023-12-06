His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, affirmed the UAE’s keenness to build bridges of development cooperation with various countries of the world, and to support everything that achieves stability and prosperity for all..

His Highness said in a tweet on the social networking site “X”: “I discussed with President Vladimir Putin in Abu Dhabi the relations of the UAE and Russia and ways to strengthen them and move them forward, especially in the areas that serve progress and development for the benefit of the two countries and their people. The UAE is keen to build bridges of development cooperation with various countries.” countries of the world, and support everything that achieves stability and prosperity for all.”

Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Federal Republic of Russia, who is on a state visit to the Emirates..

An official reception ceremony was held for His Excellency upon the arrival of his convoy to Qasr Al Watan in the capital, Abu Dhabi, while his motorcade was accompanied by a group of knights on Arab horses. Then, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan accompanied His Excellency Vladimir Putin to the podium of honor and played the national anthem for both the UAE and Russia. Federal artillery fired 21 rounds to welcome His Excellency’s visit.