His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said that the UAE has a great interest in developing its relations with countries with distinguished and inspiring development experiences, including the friendly experience of Malaysia. This came during a meeting with His Highness yesterday, Prime Minister of friendly Malaysia Mohiuddin Yassin, who is on a working visit to the country.

During the meeting that took place at the Beach Palace, His Highness welcomed the visit of the Prime Minister of Malaysia and the accompanying delegation to the UAE, stressing that the visit constitutes an important push for relations between the two friendly countries in various fields, in the interest of their peoples and their aspiration for further progress, development and prosperity.

His Highness and Yassin discussed the distinguished friendship between the two countries, and the various promising opportunities for developing joint cooperation in the fields of development, investment, trade, economy and others. The two sides reviewed the challenge posed by the “Covid-19” pandemic to the two countries and the world, and the urgent need for cooperation and solidarity between the various countries of the world and the concerned health organizations.

They also discussed all the issues and topics of concern to the two countries, the latest developments in the region and the common challenges it faces, and exchanged views on them.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed, during the meeting, the strength of the relations between the UAE and Malaysia, which have grown over the past decades on strong foundations of common interests and mutual respect, and keenness to strengthen them and push them forward and continuous communication at all levels.

For his part, the Prime Minister of Malaysia expressed his happiness to visit the UAE and meet with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stressing his country’s keenness to develop joint cooperation and diversify its horizons in various aspects in order to achieve the aspirations of the two friendly peoples.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, Minister of State Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Undersecretary of the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, and the country’s ambassador to Malaysia Khaled Ghanem Al Ghaith .

The delegation accompanying the guest prime minister, which includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia Hishamuddin Hussain, the Undersecretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Muhammad Sehrul Ikram Yaqoub, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Western Asia Affairs Muhammad Suhimi bin Jaafar, and a number of officials also attended.





