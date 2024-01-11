Mohammed bin Rashid: Continuous development and modernization enhance the performance of government work

He was sworn in before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy The President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Court, and the new ministers in the UAE government.

The oath was taken – during the ceremony held yesterday at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi – by the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Member of the Council of Ministers, Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Member of the Council of Ministers, Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Fadel Al Mazrouei, and Minister of State for Public Affairs. Youth, Dr. Sultan bin Saif Muftah Al Neyadi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wished success to the new ministers in performing their national duties in a way that serves the interests of the nation, enhances the sustainability of its comprehensive development path and its gains, and keeps pace with the aspirations of the citizen.

His Highness also praised the efforts of former ministers who performed their duties with sincerity and dedication during the past years.

His Highness the President stressed the importance of continuing to work in the spirit of one team, which is based on the integration of efforts and tasks, and is considered a well-established approach in the various paths of national action to move forward in achieving the state’s vision and future national goals, thanks to the efforts of its loyal people.

His Highness said in a tweet on his account on the “X” platform yesterday: “My brother Mohammed bin Rashid and I witnessed the swearing-in of the new ministers in the federal government. I congratulate them and wish them success in serving the country and members of society and contributing to achieving our future development aspirations. I commend the efforts of the former ministers who performed their roles with dedication and sincerity over the past years.”

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the leadership of the UAE attaches great importance to providing the government work system with energies and competencies that contribute effectively to developing the performance of all government agencies.

His Highness said that the continuous development and modernization of the work system in federal agencies enhances the performance of government work and ensures the system’s positive absorption of new files. His Highness stressed that modernization is a consistent and original approach in the UAE government.

His Highness said in a tweet on his account on the “X” platform, yesterday: “Today, along with my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him, I witnessed the swearing-in of the new ministers in the UAE government. Development and renewal continue in the UAE government. And the movement of our government is accelerating, thank God, to keep pace with developments.” changes and achieving the aspirations of the people of the Union.”

The swearing-in ceremony was also witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Office, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Gergawi.