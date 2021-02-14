Mohammed bin Zayed: The UAE is an advocate of peace, stability and coexistence in the region and the world

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, affirmed today, Sunday, that the UAE advocates peace, stability and coexistence in the region and the world, due to its complete belief that the development that peoples aspire to can only be achieved in light of peace and stability. It always calls for dialogue and political solutions to problems and conflicts between countries in all regions of the world.

This came when His Highness received His Excellency Vladimir Zelensky, President of the Friendly Ukraine, who is on a working visit to the country.

His Highness – during the meeting that took place at Al-Watan Palace – welcomed the Ukrainian President and the accompanying delegation in the UAE, expressing his confidence that the visit would be an important addition to the course of the two countries’ relations at various levels.

He conveyed to His Excellency the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and his wishes for his friendly country and people for continued progress, stability and prosperity.

His Excellency President Vladimir Zelensky congratulated – at the beginning of the meeting – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the United Arab Emirates as president, government and people for the successful arrival of the “probe of hope” to the planet Mars, stressing the importance of this exceptional achievement in the service of the global scientific community and humanity, and that it is a valuable addition to The world’s efforts in the fields of space science.

His Highness expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to His Excellency the Ukrainian President for the good feelings he showed towards the success achieved by the UAE in reaching the “Probe of Hope” to Mars.

His Highness and His Excellency the President of Ukraine discussed – during the meeting, which was attended by Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, ways to strengthen bilateral relations and invest in the important opportunities available in the two countries. To achieve their common interests.

His Highness and His Excellency Vladimir Zelensky also discussed various aspects of technological, economic, commercial and development cooperation between the two countries, in addition to developments related to the “Corona” pandemic and the efforts made to confront it and the importance of coordination and cooperation between countries of the world to address its repercussions on various human and economic levels.

The two sides also reviewed all regional and international issues and developments of common interest, and exchanged views on them.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE attaches great importance to establishing effective partnerships with friendly countries of the world in various sectors.

For his part, the Ukrainian President expressed his thanks and appreciation for the support provided by the UAE to the health institutions in his country to enhance their capabilities and efforts in the face of the “Corona” pandemic, stressing his keenness to develop areas of cooperation between Ukraine and the UAE in light of the many opportunities available in various sectors.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, His Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Food Security, and His Excellency Yousef Maneh Al Otaiba, Ambassador of the State. In the United States of America, His Excellency Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and Managing Director of the Advanced Technology Group “Edge”, and a number of officials.

From the Ukrainian side, it was also attended by His Excellency Dmitro Kuliba, Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Arsen Avakov, Minister of the Interior, HE Roman Lishchenko, Minister of Agriculture and Food, Mr. Andrei Yermak, Director of the President’s Office, Mr. Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Director of the President’s Office, Principal Counselor on Foreign Affairs, and HE Yuri Polores, Ambassador of Ukraine to the State.