His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, participated today in the G20 Summit, which was opened by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of India, at the Convention Center in New Delhi.

His Highness said in a tweet on the “X” platform: “Today I participated in the G20 summit in India, and held fruitful meetings with a number of participating leaders and officials, during which we discussed cooperation to confront common challenges and achieve sustainable development and prosperity for all. The UAE is a major supporter of international collective action for Building a better future for humanity.