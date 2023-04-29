His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, said that the UAE, in cooperation with its partners, will continue to enhance its scientific contributions in the field of space.

His Highness published a tweet through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: “A historic week for the UAE space sector, during which the Hope probe presented the clearest picture of the Mars moon, Deimos, and witnessed the arrival of the Arabs to the closest point of the moon’s surface with the explorer Rashid, and Sultan Al Neyadi undertook the first Arab mission to walk.” In space, the UAE, in cooperation with its partners, will continue to enhance its scientific contributions in the field of space.