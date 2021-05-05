Grandma (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, discussed with his brother His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the deep-seated fraternal relations that bind the two countries. And their brotherly peoples, and aspects of comprehensive strategic cooperation and joint coordination between them for the mutual interest of the two countries, and in a way that achieves the aspirations of their brotherly peoples for progress and prosperity, in addition to all Arab, regional and international issues and developments of common interest.

This came during the reception of His Royal Highness, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the accompanying delegation yesterday in Jeddah.

During the meeting, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the accompanying delegation in his country, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and they exchanged congratulations for the blessed month of Ramadan, and their wishes for the two countries, their leaders and their brotherly peoples, for good, prosperity and prosperity, and for the peoples of the Islamic nation and the entire world peace Stability and prosperity, and for God Almighty to lift the epidemic from humanity.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” to his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and his best wishes for health and happiness And long life and the sister kingdom is lasting glory and elevation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the fraternal relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are strong and solid, and are based on love, ties of kinship and faith in the unity of a common destiny, indicating that the strength of the relations that bind them represents the historical depth and a safety valve for the two countries and all Arabs, as they are a model of stability And safety, growth and prosperity in the region.

His Highness said that fraternal relations are growing deeper and deeper, in recognition of the two countries’ leaderships of the nature of the stage and its conditions and the challenges facing the region and the world, which require cooperation, unifying positions and intensifying joint efforts to deal with them for the benefit of the two countries, their peoples and the peoples of the region.

Through Twitter, His Highness said: “I met (today) in Jeddah, my brother, Prince Mohammed bin Salman .. We discussed our strategic relations in which we go together with strength and sincere will within a framework of brotherhood, trust and a common destiny..and we exchanged visions on many regional and international issues and intensified. Cooperation in facing challenges and enhancing stability in the region.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the country’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. .

On the Saudi side, it was also attended by His Royal Highness Prince Turki bin Muhammad bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Minister of Defense, His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and His Excellency the Minister of State Member of the Cabinet, National Security Adviser Dr. Musaed bin Muhammad Al-Aiban

