His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, today received His Excellency Mohiuddin Yassin, Prime Minister of Friendly Malaysia, who is on a working visit to the country.

His Highness – during the meeting that took place at the Beach Palace – welcomed the visit of His Excellency the Prime Minister of Malaysia and the accompanying delegation to the UAE, stressing that the visit constitutes an important impetus for relations between the two friendly countries in various fields in the interest of their peoples and their aspiration to further progress, development and prosperity.

His Highness and HE Mohiuddin Yassin discussed the distinguished friendship between the two countries and the various promising opportunities for developing joint cooperation in the fields of development, investment, trade, economy and others.

The two sides reviewed the challenge posed by the “Covid-19” pandemic to the two countries and the world, and the urgent need for cooperation and solidarity between the various countries of the world and the concerned health organizations.

They also discussed all the issues and topics of concern to the two countries, the latest developments in the region and the common challenges it faces … and exchanged views on them.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the strength of the relations between the UAE and Malaysia, which have grown over the past decades on strong foundations of common interests, mutual respect, keenness to strengthen them and push them forward, and continuous communication at all levels.

His Highness said that the UAE has great interest in developing its relations with countries with distinguished and inspiring development experiences, including the friendly experience of Malaysia.

For his part, the Malaysian Prime Minister expressed his happiness to visit the UAE and meet with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stressing his country’s keenness to develop joint cooperation and diversify its horizons in various aspects in order to achieve the aspirations of the two friendly peoples.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports Board, His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, His Excellency Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and His Excellency Khalid Ghanem Al Ghaith, the UAE Ambassador to Malaysia.

It was also attended by the delegation accompanying the guest prime minister, which includes .. Hisham Al-Din Hussain, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, His Excellency Muhammad Sithrul Ikram Yaqoub, Under-Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Muhammad Suhimi bin Jaafar, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for West Asian Affairs, and a number of officials.