His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, confirmed today, Monday, that the strategy of the Emirates Development Bank is an additional ambitious engine for the development of the national economy and a major supporter for companies and small and medium enterprises.

His Highness added, “We are keen to support exceptional initiatives and qualitative and creative ideas that adopt support for industry and advanced technology and keep pace with our future development priorities.”