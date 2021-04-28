Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The TV talk of my brother Prince Muhammad bin Salman … expressed balanced positions, deep ideas, wise visions, and ambitions for the size of the Kingdom, its capabilities, its history, and its position in the region and the world..and a leadership that knows its way well towards the bright future of Saudi Arabia and its people, God willing .. I ask God Almighty for success and success . pic.twitter.com/AVW43rINh1 – Mohammed bin Zayed (@MohamedBinZayed) April 28, 2021

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan concluded by saying: “I ask God Almighty to grant him success and success.”