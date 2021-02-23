His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as part of the fifty-day retreat, the Hope Probe team.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed said, in a tweet via Twitter, “I am pleased and my brother Mohammed bin Rashid to honor the (Hope Probe) team … a team that has achieved for the Emirates and Arabs one of the unprecedented achievements in space science … We wish them success, and more successes. Their achievement will remain a milestone in the history of the UAE, and a source of pride, pride and inspiration for all generations. “





