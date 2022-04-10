His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said that “the great interaction with the initiative of the billion meals launched by my brother Mohammed bin Rashid and which many societies have benefited from expresses the values ​​of goodness rooted in the UAE society, and it is a message of solidarity with the needy.”

His Highness added, through his account on Twitter: “With God’s help, we will continue our firm humanitarian approach in supporting this initiative and others for the sake of human happiness.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

