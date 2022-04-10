His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said that the great interaction with the “One Billion Meals” initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, expresses The values ​​of charity rooted in the UAE society, His Highness affirmed the continuation of the firm humanitarian approach in supporting the initiative and others for the sake of human happiness.

His Highness said in a tweet on Twitter: “The great interaction with the (Billion Meals) initiative launched by my brother Mohammed bin Rashid, and many societies have benefited from it, expresses the values ​​of goodness rooted in the UAE society, and it is a message of solidarity and solidarity with the needy .. With the help of God We will continue our firm humanitarian approach in supporting this initiative and others for the sake of human happiness.”

In addition, the “Billion Meals” initiative, the largest in the region to provide food support to the poor and needy, especially vulnerable groups of children, refugees, displaced people and those affected by disasters and crises around the world, achieved the equivalent of 76 million meals after only six days of its launch.

The flow of donations of 45,491 contributors from individuals, companies, government and private sector institutions to the Billion Meals initiative through its website, bank account, text messages and affiliated call center was a decisive factor in achieving this record in the course of the largest initiative of its kind in the region.

While the number of participating institutions and companies on the campaign platform exceeded 98, distribution operations began early in six countries: Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Egypt, India, and Lebanon.

The Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, stressed that the contributions of individuals, institutions, companies, business sectors and economic events in the UAE to the “One Billion Meals” initiative, the largest in the region, constitutes a qualitative response to the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to provide a food safety net for the poor and hungry, based on the moral responsibility and humanitarian commitment of the UAE towards the most needy around the world.

He explained that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s launch of the initiative, which opens the door for participation to all, triggered a comprehensive community charitable movement and drew the world’s attention to the importance and centrality of the principle of crowdfunding in promoting aspects of charitable work in which everyone is responsible for everyone. He said that the completion of the “One Billion Meals” initiative for the success story of the “100 Million Meals” campaign, which was launched last year, is a translation of Mohammed bin Rashid’s thought in expanding the circle of humanitarian work and sustaining its impact.

He added: “The Billion Meals initiative connects the poor and needy around the world with the food support they desperately need, and it reflects the well-established values ​​of giving and solidarity in the UAE thanks to the directives of its wise leadership and the keenness of all segments of its society to support humanitarian work.”

He pointed out that the initiative, organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, supports international efforts to address the challenge of hunger, which threatens more than 800 million people, by providing food security for those who have lost it.

He praised the continued flow of donations and contributions from various institutions, sectors and societal segments to support the “Billion Meals Initiative” to achieve its ultimate goal.

Thanks to the contributions of individual donors, institutions, economic events and business sectors, the “One Billion Meals” initiative succeeded in adding more than 76 million meals to the total 220 million meals achieved by the “100 Million Meals” campaign, so that the initiative constitutes a continuation of it, bringing the total of what has been achieved so far to 296 million. A meal that accelerates reaching the goal of one billion meals, providing a food safety net for the less fortunate in 50 countries around the world.

Donations and contributions embody the values ​​of giving, giving and extending a helping hand, and charitable and humanitarian work to individuals and institutions in the UAE and the world, focusing on the concept of sustainable community financing to provide food support and elements of food security for the neediest groups, and open the door to participation for all.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi:

“With God’s help, we will continue our solid humanitarian approach in supporting the (Billion Meals) initiative and others for the happiness of mankind.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

