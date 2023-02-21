Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, toured the International Defense Exhibition and Conference “IDEX 2023” in its 16th session.. whose activities kicked off the day before yesterday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center “ADNEC”.

His Highness, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, visited a number of pavilions and platforms of national and international companies and entities, which display the latest developments in the defense and military industries sector in terms of advanced technology, systems and mechanisms.

His Highness’s tour included the pavilions and participations of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Russia and China, in addition to France, Serbia, the United States of America and the Republic of Korea.

His Highness was acquainted with the representatives of countries and companies on the exhibits of their pavilions and their most important innovations in terms of defense and military manufacturing and their productions of advanced defense technology systems that embody the latest findings of national and international companies in this field.

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the 16th session of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference “IDEX 2023” coincides with the 30th anniversary of the launch of the first edition of IDEX in 1993.

His Highness added, “The continuation of organizing the (IDEX) exhibition over a period of three decades … confirms the country’s capabilities and the success of its approach based on building bridges of communication and cooperation with the world, in order to generalize the benefit from defense technological progress in achieving peace, stability and a better future for humanity.”

His Highness expressed his thanks to the exhibition organizers and partners, and his appreciation for all the efforts made to make all previous editions of the exhibition a success and its development year after year.

During his tour of the exhibition, His Highness the President of the State welcomed the participants, exhibitors, countries and international companies, stressing the importance of communication and cooperation between representatives of defense institutions, companies and governments to find the best ways of cooperation and enhance the defense capabilities of different countries.

During the tour, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also met a number of heads of delegations and guests participating in the 16th session of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference «IDEX 2023». His Highness met – each separately in a number of participating platforms – the President of friendly Serbia Alexander Vucic, Sheikh Talal Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and Defense of the sisterly State of Kuwait, Chairman and CEO of Dassault, Eric Trappier, and Chairman and CEO of General Atomics, Neil Blue.

The meetings touched on the participation of their countries, the most prominent displays and the defense industries sector’s advanced technology and systems in their countries, as well as the importance of the opportunities offered by IDEX for the exchange of experiences and visions among the participants on many issues and topics related to the field of defense manufacturing and its technologies, and providing opportunities for partnerships between major companies. global specialist in the sector.

During the tour, His Highness was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court, and Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei.

