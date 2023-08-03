His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, affirmed that the ninth anniversary of the heinous crime committed by the terrorist organization “ISIS” against the Yazidis and others in Sinjar, Iraq, is a painful occasion that reminds the whole world of the importance of working to consolidate the principles of tolerance and coexistence.

His Highness said in a post on the “Twitter” platform: “The ninth anniversary of the heinous crime committed by the terrorist organization “ISIS” against the Yazidis and others in Sinjar, Iraq, on August 3, 2014, is a painful occasion that reminds the whole world of the importance of working to consolidate the principles of tolerance and coexistence, and the rejection of Extremism and contempt for people because of differences in religion, sect or race.