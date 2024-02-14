His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, said through his official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, the large and high-level global presence in the “World Government Summit 2024” and the vital topics that were put on the agenda. Its work and its distinguished organization embody its important position among the major events in the world. Thanks to the patronage of my brother Mohammed bin Rashid, the summit has become a global platform on the soil of the Emirates, for dialogue on developing government work and anticipating future governments for the benefit of people in various countries of the world.