His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, accompanied by his children and grandchildren, visited the headquarters of the “Bridges of Good” campaign in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness, the President of the State, supervised the operations of preparing relief aid for those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, which were carried out by volunteers and employees of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority. His Highness met with the volunteers and praised their humanitarian efforts.

The “Bridges of Good” campaign was launched in the UAE to provide urgent relief aid to those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey.

The campaign, organized by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, in coordination with humanitarian and charitable institutions in the UAE, was popular with citizens and residents to provide support for the humanitarian cases affected by the earthquake.