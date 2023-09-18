His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, confirmed that the Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi represents an honorable and inspiring role model for the youth of the Emirates and Arabs.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “My brother, Mohammed bin Rashid, and I participated with the people of the Emirates in celebrating the return of our son, the astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi. The joy of a nation that is proud of sons who raised its name to the sky. Sultan is an honorable and inspiring model for the youth of the Emirates and Arabs, and a symbol of the nation’s ambition. There are no limits to it, and with God’s permission, our banner will remain high, and our achievements will continue.”