Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, said that everyone of all cultures expressed their feelings of sorrow for the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa, the leader who devoted his life to the happiness of his people and society.
— Mohammed bin Zayed (@MohamedBinZayed) May 22, 2022
