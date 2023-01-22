Fahad Buhandi (Fujairah)

Engineer Mohamed Saif Al-Afkham, Director General of Fujairah Municipality, confirmed that Mohammed bin Zayed City is considered the first sustainable city in the Emirate of Fujairah, and it includes 1,100 homes, for more than 7,000 beneficiaries, including 583 homes consisting of 5 rooms, and 417 homes of 4 rooms, in addition to 100 A residence of 3 rooms. Mohamed bin Zayed City also includes 20 public gardens of different sizes.

He said: The city has achieved the specifications of all sustainable cities, the most important of which are modern specifications that vary between heritage and Andalusian design, where the architectural design of the villas of a heritage nature with their front, side and back facades with all their components was inspired by the heritage of local architecture, and their colors were chosen to be in harmony with the reality of the local environment. Of an Andalusian character, the design of the forms of the front, side and rear facades was taken into account architecturally, as well as windows with tiles to take on the Andalusian architectural character, and their colors were chosen to be in harmony with the surrounding environment of the city, and the overlapping of the distribution of villas of a heritage and Andalusian nature has given the entire city its architectural components and colors a beauty that is consistent with With the reality of the environment around the city.

He continued: The gardens and corridors between the villas were designed with all their components to meet the needs of the residents in the city, as they consist of green areas, decorative plants, trees, children’s toys, corridors and lighting poles with LED systems to save energy and increase the power of lighting. The gardens are distributed throughout the city, and sustainability has been enhanced in the elements The city, the most important of which is the selection of trees commensurate with the local environment in terms of water consumption, and some stone components were adopted in the design to be in harmony with the reality of the local environment surrounding the city.

He added: With regard to landscaping and corridors in front of the villas, the colors of the external corridors were chosen in line with the colors of the villas, with the presence of trees and surface plants, in addition to some stones in colors commensurate with the surrounding environment, in addition to street lighting poles that cover the entire city with an LED lighting system to provide Ramps were implemented at pedestrian crossing points in the streets to facilitate safe passage for people of determination as well as for children’s strollers, and the external entrance door to the villa was widened, and the entrance ramp for the main entrance to the villas was provided with walls that meet the ease of movement and safety and take into account the people of determination, as well as children’s strollers.

Electricity and water consumption

He said: The city has achieved sustainability in terms of electricity and water consumption, as the LED system has been adopted in lighting streets and gardens, which gives better results in lighting and secures savings in electrical energy consumption. As for water consumption, trees and plants adapted to the local environment with low consumption were chosen. For water, a drip irrigation system was installed to rationalize water consumption, as irrigation takes place during certain hours of the day according to the needs of the plant and automatically through the presence of control devices for the irrigation time program, and an integrated network was implemented to drain rainwater and protect the city from floods in the rainy season.

Network

The Director of Fujairah Municipality indicated that the network consists of several points spread throughout the streets of the city, through which rainwater is drained and transported through a network of pipes to flow into four ponds that were established to collect rainwater, so that the water leaks into the soil automatically or evaporates, and each contains Point of water outlet on the oil filtration system, in order to preserve the environment.

He added: «The (Swale) channel was also implemented and cultivated, to give a beautiful view of the city and to benefit from and preserve environmental resources, so that rainwater that is drained from the surrounding streets collects to be used to supply crops with water, in addition to increasing groundwater by leaking water precipitation into the ground and storage.

initiative

Regarding the initiative to deal with waste, Al-Afkham affirmed that the city of Mohammed bin Zayed is a new city in the Emirate of Fujairah, and it was designed according to the highest standards of health and safety, and from this standpoint the sorting initiative from the source was activated, as part of the strategic plan and objectives of the Fujairah Municipality towards better waste management. and sustainable environmental management in accordance with the best standards and specifications, and the Fujairah Municipality implemented a waste sorting project from the source in Mohammed bin Zayed City in Fujairah, one of the projects that contribute to strengthening the foundations of sustainable development and the best environmental and health standards that were taken into account when designing and establishing the city, where it The municipality provides two types of containers in the city, the black container for general waste, and the green container for recyclable waste.

Specifications

The Director General of Fujairah Municipality stated that the city includes the latest specifications that make it a sustainable city, and it includes 858 LED street lighting poles, in addition to 69 LED lighting poles for neighborhood and neighborhood parks, in addition to 15 local parks, including gardens in the vicinity of a number 4 gardens, a public park (District Park), and green spaces with an approximate area of ​​281,240 square meters.

Al-Afkham added: “It is worth noting the importance of using materials that enhance the element of sustainability in construction, the most important of which is the use of thermal blocks for the external walls, the use of a combo roof system to isolate water and heat, and the use of aluminum profiles and glass for windows of the heat-insulating type. ».