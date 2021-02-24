The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in cooperation with the initiatives of His Highness the President of the State, revealed the delivery of 200 houses as a final batch, which is the third to Mohammed bin Zayed City in Fujairah, after the completion of the delivery of the new housing records for the second batch of housing beneficiaries in the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry building yesterday morning.

The Director of Fujairah Municipality, Eng. Mohammed Al-Afkham, stated that 80 transactions have been completed to deliver plans and maps for new housing beneficiaries within the second batch of the Mohammed Bin Zayed Residential City in the Al-Hail area and the completion of its official procedures, by introducing all vital facilities for it, including electricity, water, communications, and other facilities. The mission, before taking over the housing yesterday morning.

Al-Afkham pointed out that the municipality will continue to complete the transactions for the delivery of plans within the next two days, stressing that within the second phase of the city’s housing delivery targeting 1,100 homes, in cooperation with the Initiatives Committee of the President of the State and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Ministry of Energy distributed by lot the houses in the Chamber of Commerce and Industry building Fujairah as a first step for beneficiaries to receive their housing, noting that during the distribution of housing sites, community cohesion and family kinship were taken into account for the beneficiaries, so that the homes of widows and divorced women are located near the homes of their families and relatives, and the homes of brothers, relatives or in-laws are close together, in order to preserve the bonds of family relations.

Al-Afkham emphasized that the second step was by handing the beneficiaries over their housing plans by introducing all the vital facilities to it, including electricity, water, communications, and other important facilities, before receiving the housing through the “Driisha service,” part of which was completed during the morning period.

He pointed out that the municipality has taken the necessary preventive measures to ensure the safety of customers from the risk of the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19), by allocating two sites to end all procedures through the “Dreisha” service in the municipality’s yard, and another opposite to the Fujairah Commercial Tower, which enables them to finish delivery transactions. Housing through their vehicles, indicating that the customer submits his official papers while he is in his vehicle in order to ensure non-crowding and prevent social rapprochement between individuals, especially the elderly, taking care to wear masks so that he subsequently obtains the keys to his residence from the designated authority.

Al-Afkham explained that the municipality is seeking to activate the methods of providing services to its customers in the emirate by safer and more protective means for them through its various services that are commensurate with all groups, such as the “Dreisha” service, which is gradually expanding in multiple regions of the emirate and its subordinate regions in order to provide the service and obtain it faster. Time in addition to the services available on the municipality’s official website or the free call center.





