President Yoon Seok-yul was given an official reception ceremony upon his convoy’s arrival at Qasr Al-Watan in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, accompanied by a group of horsemen on purebred Arabian horses.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed escorted the guest to the podium of honor, and the national anthem of Korea was played, while the artillery fired 21 rounds, and a group of honor guards lined up to salute the Korean president.

Prior to the arrival of the Korean President’s convoy to the palace square, the “Emirates Knights” national aerobatics team flew over the palace sky, forming a painting with the Korean flag.

The folklore bands also performed songs and performances from the Emirati heritage, including “Nadba, Al-Ayala and Al-Harbiya” arts, as well as horse and camel shows, welcoming the Korean President.

The Korean President was received by a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials who welcomed his visit to the country.