His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, today, Thursday, received Alexander Vucic, President of Serbia.

His Highness wrote, on Twitter, “I had the pleasure of meeting my friend Alexander Vucic, President of Serbia.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan added, “I discussed joint coordination with him on many bilateral issues, especially economic cooperation and joint efforts to confront the Corona pandemic.”