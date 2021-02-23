His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, today, Tuesday separately, received His Excellency Tibusha Stefanovic, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the friendly Republic of Serbia, and His Excellency Charlampus Petrides, Minister of Defense of the friendly Republic of Cyprus, on the sidelines of the events. The third day of the International Defense Exhibition “IDEX 2021”, which is held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC).

During the two meetings, His Highness welcomed the two guests of the country, and discussed with them the friendship relations and various aspects of joint cooperation between the UAE and both Serbia and Cyprus, especially in the fields of defense and military affairs, and ways to develop and develop them to achieve mutual interests.

The two meetings dealt with the importance of the UAE hosting the exhibition “IDEX 2021”, one of the most important global platforms concerned with the future of defense and security industries during these exceptional circumstances the world is witnessing, in addition to providing opportunities for strengthening cooperation and forging strategic partnerships between countries that serve security, peace and stability, and face common challenges.