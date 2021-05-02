His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received today, Sunday, at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi … his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.”

During the fraternal meeting, their Highnesses exchanged cordial conversations … and they dealt with a number of issues of concern to the affairs of the homeland and the citizen, especially with regard to strengthening the foundations for a decent life and achieving happiness and social stability for the citizen under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.” In addition to the efforts made by the state to combat the “Corona” pandemic, limit its effects on various fields, and return to normal life as soon as possible.

In this blessed month, their Highnesses recalled the blessed efforts made by the founding leaders, “may God have mercy on them,” which established the pillars of this nation, its renaissance and its development … and emphasized moving ahead on their approach and values ​​in order to preserve and elevate the nation’s gains.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Aviation Authority and Supreme Chair of the Emirates Airlines Group, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, and His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President The state and His Excellency Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Member of the Executive Council, and Muhammad Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.