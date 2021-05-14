His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, exchanged with his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, congratulating him on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al Fitr, asking the Almighty to He returns him with goodness, Yemen and blessings on everyone.

This came during the reception of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today, Friday, his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Their Highnesses expressed their wishes for our dear country and its honorable children to continue to lead the journey of goodness, prosperity and prosperity under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.” Following the approach of the founding leaders, “may God have mercy on them” and their steps to enhance the nation’s gains and raise it, consolidate its global position and pioneering achievements, and achieve the aspirations of its people.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Airports Abu Dhabi and His Excellency Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.