His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, exchanged with his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai … congratulations on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Fitr … asking God Almighty to return it with goodness Yemen and blessings be upon everyone.

This came during the reception of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Their Highnesses expressed their wishes for our dear homeland and its honorable children for continued glory, prosperity and prosperity under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” … calling on the Almighty to bless His Highness with good health, wellness and happiness. To guide him to continue leading the march of benevolence and blessed giving, following the path of the founding leaders “may God have mercy on them” and their steps to consolidate the nation’s gains and elevate it, consolidate its global position and pioneering achievements and achieve the aspirations of its people.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports and the Undersecretary for the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei.





